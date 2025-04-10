Essex County Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen from Kingsville.

19-year-old Joshua has not been seen since 4 a.m. on April 4 in Kingsville. He was reported missing on April 9, shortly after 1 p.m.

Joshua is described as a white male, 6'4'', 230 lbs, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a Greek symbol on his left forearm.

Police state he was last seen wearing black pants, possibly a brown sweater, black hat, grey jacket, black and white Under Armour slides, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.