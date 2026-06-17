Essex County OPP stressing importance of coming to a full stop at all intersections

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are trying to get across the need for drivers to come to a full and complete stop at every intersection.

As part of the ongoing “Stop. Look. Live.” campaign, the OPP is trying to remind drivers that failing to stop fully—commonly referred to as a “rolling stop”—may appear to save time, but it significantly increases the risk of a collision.

Essex County OPP Constable Stephanie Caron says in many cases, these decisions are made in seconds but can result in consequences that can last a lifetime.

Caron says we can get distracted travelling on the same route every day to and from work.

“Every time a driver approaches a stop sign, they’re making that decision that impacts not only their own safety but also the safety of everyone else around them,” she says. “The stop sign means ‘stop’; it doesn’t mean slow down. A complete stop provides the driver with that time needed to assess the whole area. Maybe you take a look right and left and another look right and left. It’s just going to be better for everyone involved.”

Drivers are urged to take the following steps to protect themselves and others:

- Bring their vehicle to a full and complete stop, allowing time to assess the environment.

- Look carefully in all directions, including for smaller or less visible road users.

- Pause before proceeding, rather than rushing into the intersection.

- Eliminate distractions and remain fully focused on driving

Caron says it doesn’t take that much to completely impact your life.

“Even in familiar areas or low-traffic conditions, risks can be present. A vehicle approaching at speed, a cyclist entering the roadway, or a momentary lapse in your attention quickly leads to a collision,” she says.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, a conviction for failing to come to a complete stop generally results in three demerit points and a fine of $110, which will also appear on your driving record, impacting your insurance rate.

Officers will continue enforcement efforts throughout the week to ensure compliance and improve road safety.