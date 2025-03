Provincial police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a stolen semi-trailer and identifying those involved in the theft out of Tecumseh.

Between 10:30 p.m. Saturday Mar. 1 and 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 2, a white 53-foot 2023 semi-trailer full of lawn care equipment was stolen in the 4000 block of County Road 46.

The trailer has a Quebec licence plate: RR6416E.

Essex County OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.