Essex County OPP are asking the public's for help to locate a 47-year-old woman.
Provincial police say Marci was last seen in Stoney Point Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., and may be in Windsor.
She's described as five-foot-two with a medium build, shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was wearing a red sweater, jeans and running shoes.
#MISSING: #EssexCtyOPP is seeking assistance in locating 47 y/o Marci. 5'2", medium build, long blonde hair, blue eyes. Last seen in Stoney Point @EssexCountyON around 3pm Apr 17, 2024. May be in Windsor. Any information, please call the #OPP 1-888-310-1122.