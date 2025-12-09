Essex County OPP is reporting a dramatic increase in distracted driving charges across its patrol region.

Distracted driving charges are up 644 per cent with 67 charges laid between January 1 and the end of October, compared to just nine in all of 2024.

In October alone, 16 distracted driving charges were laid, a 1500 per cent increase compared to the single charge laid during the same month in 2024.

OPP Inspector Chuck Lorway says the increase in distracted driving and speeding charges is due in part to increased enforcement.

"A lot of people still aren't getting it. They're still using their cellphones. I see it driving to work sometimes as well. Some people just aren't getting it," he says. "More people are getting caught because there are more officers out there, and we're doing different types of enforcement. The overall visibility increase leads to increases in charges like that, coupled with the fact that some people aren't actually following the law, unfortunately."

Distracted or inattentive driving refers to several issues that can take a driver's eyes or attention off the road, including adjusting a vehicle's entertainment system, GPS unit, or stereo; eating and drinking; using a hand-held communication or hand-held entertainment device; self-grooming; or even having a pet on the driver's lap.

The fine for distracted driving can range from $615 to $3,000, and a license suspension can be anywhere from three days to 30 days.

Drivers could also lose three to six demerit points.

Lorway says this is all about public safety on the roads.

"We have the 401, which is still the busiest highway in North America that cuts right through Essex County. Those are high speeds on those highways, and coupled with these different types of infractions like distracted driving, there could be deadly consequences, unfortunately, at the end if people don't pay attention and follow the laws," he says.

Essex County OPP also reports a 29 per cent increase in speeding charges, with 333 in October compared to 258 in October 2024.

Between January 1 and the end of October, 2,173 speeding charges have been laid, an 11.7 per cent increase compared to the 1,946 charges laid during the same time period in 2024.