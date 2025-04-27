Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public of the laws for bus stop safety.

OPP are reminding drivers to watch for school buses stopped on the road with alternating red lights flashing.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, drivers approaching a stopped school bus or behind a stopped bus that has its overhead red signal-lights flashing need to stop before reaching the bus and not proceed until the bus moves or the

Drivers that fail to stop can face stiff fines. For a first offence, the maximum fine is $2,000 and six demerit points. For every subsequent offence, the maximum fine if $4,000, or imprisonment, and six demerit points.

The Essex County OPP state they will have enhanced patrols throughout the coming weeks to ensure drivers are following the rules of the road.