Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are receiving nearly $500,000 from the provincial government.

The Ontario government is investing more than $1.6-million to support local policing initiatives, with Chatham-Kent and Essex County receiving the funds.

Essex County OPP, which serves Tecumseh, Essex, Kingsville, Lakeshore, and Leamington, is receiving $473,000 for their Stronger Together Project.

This initiative expands crisis response capacity, enhances officer training on addictions and mental health, strengthens youth and newcomer outreach, and supports traffic enforcement programs including RIDE checks and commercial vehicle safety.

Meanwhile, the Chatham-Kent Police Services Board will receive nearly $1.2-million for their Community Connect Project and their Operation Crimewatch program.

This funding is part of the province's $91-million investment to help protect families and communities across the province.

The Essex County OPP serves more than 190,000 residents across both rural and urban communities.