A big day for members of the Essex County OPP.

Uniform and civilian members of the force will be out at three different grocery store locations packing up groceries for their annual Essex County Cop Camp fundraiser.



This year OPP members will be helping out at the Kingsville Zehrs, Tecumseh Zehrs and Leamington Real Canadian Superstore from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday.



Constable Steven Duguay says this is the biggest fundraiser for Cop Camp, an annual event where approximately 80 grade six children attend Gesstwood Camp in Essex for a week of leadership and fun with police.



"What our members do is we're at the checkouts, and as customers come through and we help them bag all their groceries. If need be, we might even take it out to their car for them. It's our biggest fundraiser we have for our annual Cop Camp that takes place in August every year," he said.



The camp costs nothing for the campers who are selected to attend, and all the funds collected during Thursday's fundraiser goes directly towards the cost of running the camp.



Duguay says the students who are selected to take part are chosen by their teachers.



"They participate in the OPP kids program, which is formally known as the VIP program, but it's been revamped within the OPP over the last few years and now it's the OPP kids program. So students have to participate in that program where they learn leadership, value and how to be good people within their community."



He says there's no expectations from anyone in the store, but donations are accepted and appreciated for sure.



The OPP have a secondary fundraiser that they do to raise money for Cop Camp, a charity golf tournament held in the summer, but Duguay says the big one is today.



"We've had tremendous support over the last 25 years from everyone across all parts of Essex County. We can't thank everyone in Essex County enough for supporting our Cop Camp over the years," he stated.



Duguay says anyone who stops by the locations where police will be today can also fill out a ballot for a chance to win a gift basket on top of supporting the cause.

