Members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are preparing for a week-long campaign.

Essex County OPP will be taking part in the annual province-wide traffic safety initiative called "Operation Safe Driver".

The campaign will run from Sunday, July 13 until Saturday, July 19.

In conjunction with the Ministry of Transportation, Essex County OPP officers will be patrolling local roadways to promote safe driving practices that impact commercial motor vehicle (CMV) traffic, such as trucks.

Police will be patrolling to look for infractions such as speeding, distracted driving, weight restrictions, pre-trip inspections, among more.

OPP are warning those who operate a CMV or own a CMV being operated on the roadways to ensure the drivers are following all laws related to Ontario highways to keep the roadways safe and to avoid potential fines.

Residents and travellers can expect to see an increased police presence on the roadways during this campaign.