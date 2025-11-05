The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are now equipped with body cameras.

The OPP states they are committed to adopting tools and technologies that help improve the quality of evidence, enhance transparency, and support the safety off both the public and officers.

After a successful roll out of the in-car cameras, which incorporated an 'Automated Licence Plate Recognition' (ALPR) system, the Essex County OPP, along with other detachments within West Region, are rolling out the body worn cameras for each individual officer.

These cameras are worn on the front of the officer's vest and are visible to anyone an officer may be interacting with.

The cameras will display a visible green ring with flashing lights when in standby mode, and will flash red once the cameras start recording.

Officers in Essex County are currently going through training and will begin using them immediately.