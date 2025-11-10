Two Essex County OPP officers were injured Sunday on Highway 401.

The OPP responded to 20 collisions in a five-hour period as a result of the winter storm.

Spokesperson Steven Duguay says in two separate incidents, the officers were sitting in their cruisers, with the emergency lights activated when the vehicles were struck from behind by motorists.

Duguay says the officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The officers were blocking a lane of traffic as emergency crews responded to multiple collisions on the highway.

Police say the first call for help on the 401 came in at 3:12 p.m. With the last call being placed to 911 at 8:45 p.m.

All 20 collisions remain under investigation.

The first dose of winter blew across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Sunday.