Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for a community representative from the Town of Essex to serve on the north detachment board.

There two OPP boards for Essex County, with the north board representing Tecumseh, Essex and the Municipality of Lakeshore, and the south board representing the Municipality of Leamington, Kingsville, Township of Pelee, and Caldwell First Nation.

The boards help guide local policing by working with the OPP on leadership, setting priorities, giving advice, reviewing reports, and sharing updates with the community each year.

Essex mayor and board member, Sherry Bondy, said community representation is rotated through the north board.

"Coming up on Jan. 1, 2026, the Town of Essex gets their turn to have another community voice on the board," Bondy said.

"We're looking for somebody that lives in the Town of Essex, has a passion for policing and community safety, and wants to be involved at this board level."

Bondy said it's good to bring in community representatives because, as residents, they may have different points of view.

"I kind of think it will be an easy job right now because I'm really happy with how the OPP have really turned around their service, and I do believe many of us are seeing an increase in policing, so it's a good time to join the board to be part of the good momentum that is going on with OPP service in Essex County," she said.

Bondy said the board usually meets six times throughout the one year term.

"The meetings are during the day though, so that is important for somebody applying, to make sure that they have availability, usually Monday mornings," Bondy said.

"It's a low commitment. It involves reading your agendas and asking appropriate questions when you get there. Sometimes we also support the OPP in the community at their events."

The deadline to apply is Nov. 5.