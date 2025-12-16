Essex County OPP and Mothers Against Drunk Driving Windsor and Essex County are once again telling people to 'make the right choice' when it comes to getting behind the wheel if you've been drinking.

Since the OPP launched its annual Festive RIDE program on November 20, 29 impaired driving charges have been laid in the Essex County patrol area as of December 12, the most in the entire OPP West Region.

MADD encourages everyone not to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver; plan ahead if you're going to be drinking, take a cab or bus, arrange a designated driver, or plan to stay over. Also, call 911 if you see a driver, you suspect is impaired.

Community Leader for MADD Windsor and Essex County Chaouki Hamka says the message will never be loud or clear enough..

"We always need that constant reminder for people to not make the irresponsible decision to drive impaired. Now, especially as Christmas approaches, most festivities and celebrations will be underway; this is kind of the last push to remind the public once again to never make that decision to drive impaired," he says.

As of December 15, Essex County OPP have responded to 74 impaired-related collisions in 2025.

To date, officers have also conducted 2,084 RIDE programs this year.

Hamka says just one impaired driver out on the road is concerning.

"It's always a concern when you have those types of numbers, but we know the police are doing a good job tackling impaired driving," he says. "People, I believe, are getting the message. Talking to so many people, youth and adults, they are getting the message and planning ahead. There will always be those people, unfortunately, that will always take that risk."

Hamka says the message is simple-don't be selfish.

"Don't put others and yourself at risk just because you want to save a few bucks on a cab or ride sharing, or you don't want the inconvenience of leaving your car behind. It's simple; you have many ways to get home safe. You have many options; it's 2026. Even if you live in the county, you have many, many options for getting home safe," he says.

The OPP Festive RIDE campaign runs until January 1.

MADD Windsor and Essex County is also conducting its annual Project Red Ribbon campaign to promote sober driving and to raise awareness about the risks of impaired driving over the holiday season.

MADD is asking people across the region to display a red ribbon or red ribbon car decal on their vehicles, keychains, purses, briefcases, and backpacks.

The red ribbon symbolizes a commitment to sober driving, honours victims and survivors of impaired driving, and serves as a daily reminder that every impaired driving collision is preventable.

Red ribbons and car decals are available from MADD Windsor & Essex County at maddwin@yahoo.ca or 519-791-9623 and the MADD Canada website at madd.ca.

Ribbons and decals are also available at all OPP detachments and local police services headquarters in Windsor-Essex.