Ontario Provincial Police investigators with the Essex Crime Unit are looking for the public's help to locate suspects involved in a robbery at a business in Tecumseh.

According to police, on April 26, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a suspect in a silver, four-door sedan rammed a garage bay door at a business on County Road 42 in an unsuccessful attempt to gain entry.



Then at 4:40 a.m. police say a white pickup truck arrived at the scene and smashed through the garage bay door.



Two suspects emerged from the pickup truck and loaded several tankless hot water heaters into the truck.



One suspect brandished a knife at an employee of the business during the robbery.



A third suspect vehicle, a black sedan with silver rims, arrived on the scene and departed with the truck, headed westbound on County Road 42.



The white truck was reported stolen from Essex, according to police.



The stolen property has an estimated value of between $7,000 and $8,000.



Police say they're seeking at least four individuals: two white men between the ages of 25 and 30, as well as a white woman from the pickup truck.



Police are also seeking an unknown party, or parties, in the black sedan.



Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

