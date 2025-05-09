Provincial police in Essex County are warning the public about a new 'Ponzi style' fraud.

According to police, Leamington OPP responded to a report of a fraud in January.

Police say the victim had lost roughly $109,000 in an investment scam involving investing in a business related to the sale of alcohol.

Investigators say this type of scam has the victim invest money, then a return on the initial investment is made to gain the trust of the victim.

Police say then the fraudster will then return to the victim with another investment opportunity and ask to share the information with friends and family in hopes of luring more investors.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate and are also raising awareness on investment Ponzi scams.

Police have released warning signs and how to protect yourself against scams.

· Always approach investments promising high returns and little risk with deep skepticism.

· Never put your money into something you don't fully understand. Ask lots of questions about any parts that are unclear or too complex.

· Always verify that the organization you're dealing with is legitimate before you take any other action:

· Unsolicited phone offers are usually red flags for investment scams.

· If you suspect an investment is a scam, report it to the appropriate authorities: you could be saving not just your own money but those of others while helping uncover a much larger crime.