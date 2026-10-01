Essex County OPP investigating $27,000 credit card fraud in Lakeshore

A Lakeshore resident is out more than $27,000 after falling victim to a credit card scam.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County say on September 16, an officer responded to a report from a Lakeshore resident regarding a fraud.

According to police, the victim was contacted by an unknown individual, claiming to be a representative from a local bank.

Police say the caller told the victim that their bank account was compromised and instructed the victim to cut their credit card in half, leaving the chip intact, and a carrier would go to their address, retrieve the chip portion of the card, and provide the victim with a new credit card.

Investigators say within an hour and a half, a man believed to be Arabic in his 40s to 50s attended the victim’s home to collect the card and provided the new credit card.

Police say he was driving a white Volkswagen.

The victim attended the bank and was told of suspicious activity and denied bank withdrawals from Vaughan, Pickering, Woodbridge, and Concord.

Police say the victim’s total loss is estimated to be over $27,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.