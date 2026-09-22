Essex County OPP focused on education and enforcement around e-bike use

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are putting a focus on both education and enforcement when it comes to dealing with growing complaints around e-bikes.

Members of the Essex County OPP Detachment Board heard Monday that OPP are seeking a Community Safety and Policing Grant from the Ontario government to help with traffic safety and enforcement, which includes e-bikes.

Superintendent Mark Loucas, the Detachment Commander for Essex County OPP, says they will be working to enhance communication to let the public know about the dangers and risks of e-bikes to curb bad behaviours.

“Education in terms of our media strategy and education in terms of trying to get into schools to explain to students, who seem to be the most at-risk offenders of e-bikes at this time, to help them understand the dangers of e-bikes and what they can do from a safety lens, to keep them safe and the public safe with e-bikes,” he says.

AM800-News-Superintendent Mark Loucas-Essex County OPP.jpg Superintendent Mark Loucas, the Detachment Commander for Essex County OPP, at a meeting of the Essex County OPP Detachment Board at Tecumseh Town Hall. (Rusty Thomson)

The issue around e-bikes has been receiving attention across Windsor-Essex and Ontario due to complaints from the public over their use on sidewalks, trails, and roadways.

Councils in Windsor, Tecumseh, Amherstburg, and Lakeshore have either sent out messages to the public concerning their use or directed municipal staff to bring back reports on ways to manage or address issues around e-bikes and e-scooters.

Loucas says they really want to stress the importance of public safety when it comes to e-bikes.

“We want that education piece to be first and foremost so people understand exactly what the dangers are and what they can do to mitigate that risk,” he says. “We’ll be out there and highly visible, and if the education lens isn’t working, there will be an enforcement component to it as well.”

On September 15, two youth under the age of 16 were stopped while operating e-bikes on Notre Dame Street in Lakeshore, which resulted in a parent of each child being charged with a permit person under 16 to drive contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Loucas says the public is seeing police take action when it comes to this.

“The unfortunate reality is that the parents are ultimately responsible as well for behaviour with respect to the e-bikes for youth 16 or under. It was unfortunate that there were some prolific offenders; the messaging just wasn’t getting through where the parents had to be charged as a result,” he says.

E-bikes, also known as power-assisted bicycles, are subject to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act and Ontario Regulation 369/09. Electric-powered motorcycles and dirt bikes are treated the same as their gas-powered counterparts under Ontario law.

To be legally operated, an e-bike must meet the following requirements:

-Be equipped with operable pedals.

-Have an electric motor rated at 500 watts or less.

-Have a maximum assisted speed of 32 km/h.

-Weigh no more than 120 kg, including the battery.

-Be equipped with two independent braking systems.

-Have the battery and motor securely fastened to the frame.

-Have all electrical terminals properly insulated.

-Meet all Ontario equipment standards.

E-bike riders must also:

-Be at least 16 years of age.

-Wear an approved bicycle or motorcycle helmet.

-Follow the same rules of the road as cyclists.

-Refrain from riding on controlled-access highways.

Police say that in Ontario, riders should be aware that municipalities may have additional bylaws or restrictions in place that limit where e-bikes and e-scooters can be used, including on certain pathways, trails, or waterfront areas. Always watch for posted signage and follow local regulations.