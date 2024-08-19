Ontario Provincial Police report multiple charges in four separate cases of alleged impaired driving over a 22-hour period in Essex County.

In the first case, on August 17 at 11:24 p.m., a 62-year-old Essex woman was arrested and charged after officers received a complaint about a single vehicle driving erratically on County Road 20 in Essex.

On August 18 at 1:13 a.m., an officer was on patrol on County Road 46 in Lakeshore when a vehicle passed the officer at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was eventually stopped, and as a result of an investigation, a 33-year-old from Essex was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving.

On August 18 at 3:14 a.m., an officer on patrol on County Road 42 in Lakeshore stopped a vehicle observed going over the posted speed limit.

As a result, two impaired driving charges were laid against a 31-year-old Windsor woman.

Then on August 18 at 9:16 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on County Road 22 in Tecumseh.

As a result of an investigation, a 65-year-old Tecumseh woman now faces two impaired driving charges.

In each of the four cases, the accused also received an automatic 90-day administrative driver's license suspension, and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.