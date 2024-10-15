A busy Thanksgiving long weekend for Essex County OPP after nine people were arrested and charged with alcohol-related driving offences.

On Friday evening, a 21-year-old from Leamington was arrested and charged following a vehicle stop in Leamington.

A 39-year-old from Tilbury was also arrested and charged with impaired driving following a vehicle stop in Lakeshore.

On Saturday, police arrested and charged two people in Leamington, another two people during vehicle stops in Lakeshore, along with one in Tecumseh and another in Essex.

Then on Monday, a 55-year-old from Kingsville was arrested and charged with impaired driving following a vehicle stop in Leamington.

All drivers received a 90-day administrative driver's license suspension, and a 7-day vehicle impoundment was initiated.

"It's crucial to address the issue of impaired driving, as it poses significant risks to everyone on the road. The alarming number of drivers charged over the weekend highlights the ongoing challenge we face in combating this problem. Community awareness and proactive measures are essential. Encourage individuals to plan ahead and make safe transportation arrangements can help prevent tragedies. Additionally, the public's role in reporting suspicious driving behaviour to the police is vital in fostering safer roadways for all. Together, we can work towards reducing impaired driving incidents and ensuring our streets are safe," said Superintendent Mark Loucas, Detachment Commander, Essex County OPP.