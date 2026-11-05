Essex County OPP Board passes motion targeting motorized traffic on trails and sidewalks

The Essex County OPP Detachment Board North continues to push for tougher rules for e-bikes and other motorized transportation on sidewalks, trails and multi-use paths.

A motion passed during Wednesday’s board meeting to support upcoming changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act through the Safer Roads and Communities Act.

Ontario’s Safer Roads and Communities Act will give the Ministry of Transportation the ability to create different classifications for e-bikes and other low-speed vehicles, helping clarify what qualifies as an e-bike, who can use one and where they’re allowed to travel.

The updated Act has received Royal Assent but is still being reviewed prior to being formally adopted.

The motion also asks Essex, Lakeshore and Tecumseh to consider amending or introducing local bylaws that would restrict motorized transportation on municipal sidewalks and trails.

OPP Inspector Jamie Smith says police support measures that could help prevent injuries and make roads and public spaces safer.

“The helmets help for head injuries, and anything to help the police... we can’t be out there all the time, so if we’re able to get certain laws in place, we support anything that helps us prevent injuries and tragedies.”

Outgoing Tecumseh mayor and board member Gary McNamara says this is something that many municipalities have pushed the province on, especially during the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference.

“We basically right on the floor of the minister’s forum when questions were asked by municipal folks... you need to start looking at legislating so that there can be a uniform-type rules of engagement on these across the province because obviously the enforcement piece is going to be very difficult.”

McNamara says the goal is for local municipalities to review their bylaws as they wait for finalization of the new regulations.

“And this is what the whole intention of why I brought the motion forward early on so that we can now look at including at least Lakeshore and certainly Essex can look at not necessarily reinventing the wheel, they could they can add anything to the bylaw that we have so that there’s uniformity until we can get the regulations from the province.”

The motion comes after growing concerns across Windsor-Essex about e-bikes and e-scooters being used on sidewalks, trails and roadways.

The board is now asking the three municipalities to look at their existing bylaws and consider what changes may be needed.

E-bike riders must be at least 16 years old, they need to wear an approved bicycle or motorcycle helmet, their e-bikes must have operable pedals and meet Ontario safety standards, and riders must follow the same rules of the road as cyclists.