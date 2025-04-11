Essex County Library continues to branch out and offer different items for the community.

Starting April 11, the Cada Branch in Tecumseh is offering a pickleball set, tennis set, walking poles, and a disc golf set for users to sign out.

The Tecumseh branch is also offering swim passes and skate passes for municipal facilities.

Essex County Library Chief Librarian Adam Craig says the town donated the items.

He says the initiative is part of Essex County Library's active living collection promoting health, wellness, and accessibility for all community members.

"We've already done something similar in Essex with pickleball rackets and a couple of other items," says Craig. "So we know that there's a need for this out there in the community and so we jumped on it when the town approached us."

He says users will need a library card to sign out the items.

"I think the library been about books and dvds and things like that for so long, we're trying to branch out into other things and this is a popular thing in Canadian libraries is being about more than just books," he says.

Craig says the branch in Essex has a similar program and it's successful.

He says the items are seasonal items.

"You can't really be outside playing pickleball in the snow but during the on season when the weather allows, tremendously popular," he says.

Craig says Essex County Library wants to expand the program to others branches in the community.

The Cada branch is located on St. Gregory's Road.