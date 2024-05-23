Renovation work is now complete at Tecumseh's Cada Library.

Essex County Library Chief Librarian Adam Craig says a grand re-opening celebration will take place on Saturday, May 25 at the library on St. Gregory’s Road.



The branch on St. Gregory's was shutdown for almost a year and has gone through more than $1-million in upgrades.



The upgrades include new universal/gender neutral washrooms, automatic sliding doors for the main entrance, a new barrier free information desk for improved client interactions, and improved program rooms.



Craig says the facility received a much needed facelift.



"We did things like a new coat of paint, we did some carpet but we also added some windows, we have taken steps to make sure everything is more accessible," says Craig.



He says it's almost like a new facility but not quite.



"I think we've created something out here that was sort of a much needed sprucing up and I'm really hoping that the community likes what we've done," he says.

Craig says there are some big changes.



"It's a unique facility for the way it's laid out and we really kind of worked with that but it feels a lot more open now, there's more natural light," says Craig.



$1-million was budgeted for the project but Craig says the project came in slightly over budget at $1.2-million.



He says Tecumseh is paying for the additional costs.



When the project was first approved, Essex County Library was picking up $300,000 of the bill while the town was contributing $700,000.



During the renovation period, a temporary branch was set up at a town facility on Lanoue Street.



Saturday's grand re-opening celebration takes place at 12 p.m.

