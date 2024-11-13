The Essex County Library Board is requesting an increase for their 2025 budget as programming attendance numbers jump.

Overall attendance for programs has increased by over 60 per cent from 2023 to 2024 within the libraries in Essex County.

As a result of this success, the Essex County Library Board has approved a request of just over $7-million, which is a 3.7 per cent increase over the 2024 budget.

Drop-In programs have seen a 93 per cent increase from 2023, the Summer Storytime program is up 60 per cent with the addition of 16 sessions, the Scrabble Club has seen an increase, with over 30 people attending, among successes of other programs.

Many of those attending the programs are children aged 0-12 and adults, with an increase of over 3,600 children attending the programs, and an increase of over 2,100 adults attending compared to 2023.

Joe Bachetti, Deputy Warden of Essex County, and Chair of the Essex County Library Board, says they're pleased to see this increase.

"We're very proud to see those numbers, especially in the Summer Programs where we've had active program storytime up 60 per cent. We've partnered with many community partners with the VON and we've had Scrabble Clubs, all these things are reaching out to the community, and driving patrons to our libraries."

He says it's a great service that's free to everyone.

"If you look at the average hardcover book, it costs around $25, Blu-ray discs are pricey, as well as Netflix subscriptions. With a library card, you pay nothing. So it's allowing adults to come out, there's programs, adult fiction, and children, where they see all these programs. And the growth and attendance in these are evident in all the branches."

Bachetti says the increase for the 2025 budget is mainly for operational needs and collective agreements.

"We're trying to still do what we can with the programming in place. We've got to give kudos to our front-line staff who are very innovative with their programs, and they can do more with less. And it's evident in terms of these numbers that we've seen that it is driving people to the library, and we can still continue offering things that the residents expect to see in their library hubs."

The 2025 budget asks for an additional $30,000 to replace worn or damaged furniture within the branches to create more welcoming spaces, and a request for $50,000 to be dedicated to reserve fund contributions.

There are 14 library branches across Essex County.

The County of Essex will have their budget deliberations on November 28, where the Essex County Library Board will present their 2025 budget for final approval.