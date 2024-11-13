Two Essex County girls are once again collecting pyjamas for kids who have to celebrate Christmas in the hospital.

Megan Patrick and her friend, Lauren Meadows of Comber, donated over 500 pairs of pyjamas last year for the kids on the Windsor Regional Hospital paediatric floor, at Ronald McDonald House in London, Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington, Little Hands for a Cause and the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

Megan's mom, Mellissa Patrick, says they just want to spread a little magic to the kids who have to spend Christmas in the hospital.

"The girls, they set a pretty big goal. They want to make sure they cover everyone they did last year, but they want to go bigger. If we can farther and cover all of Ontario, that would be pretty magical," she says.

The idea for the campaign started after Megan was diagnosed with leukemia on Christmas Eve 2018 and had to spend the night in the hospital with no special Santa pyjamas.

In April 2022, Megan was diagnosed with leukemia for a second time and the pyjama campaign was put on hold but in 2023, Megan's friend Lauren stepped in by asking that in lieu of birthday gifts, friends and family donate pyjamas for the kids in the hospital.

Mellissa Patrick says after Megan finished her two years of treatment, they just wanted to give back.

"I knew that there was going to be kids like Megan there. There was going to be a mom like me that forgot to have their Christmas pyjamas, you forgot something at home, and you're so far away from home. Everything is crumbling around you, and you didn't have it, so I wanted to make sure that it's there," she says.

If you would like to donate, you can e-transfer jm.patrick@hotmail.ca and the money will be used to buy pyjamas, or you can call for a pyjama pick up or a drop-off location.

Donations will be accepted until December 10.

All pyjamas must be new and have the tags still on them.