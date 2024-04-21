Windsor and Essex County’s Pathway to Potential poverty reduction strategy has been updated to provide a road map for action over the next four years.

The strategy was developed through extensive community consultation and engagement, which recognizes the multifaceted nature of poverty.



Research and stakeholder engagement has highlighted that to address poverty, a collaborative, unified, and citizen-centred approach is critical across the region.

The updated strategy document was presented to Essex County Council on Wednesday by consultants and representatives from the City of Windsor, which administers the Pathway to Potential program.



Pathway to Potential provides funding for Windsor-Essex agencies supporting vulnerable youth and families, and works with municipal departments to remove accessibility and financial barriers while collaborating with community leaders toward a shared vision of prosperity for all.



Three core goals are identified in the strategy: strengthening priority neighbourhoods, advancing affordable regional programs, and measuring regional impact.



Warden Hilda MacDonald says they want to be part of the solution, so when they can get partners that are willing to help map out a strategy they're all for it.



Especially because they have varying degrees of need in the seven county municipalities.



"To broach these big topics and big issues we have to work together. It can't be something that one municipality can tackle on their own. If we work together, to me, that's the only way we can get a handle on poverty and on giving people resources to find a way out," she said.



MacDonald says this is a difficult issue to try and solve, but it's made easier by working together.



"It's investment right? The investment of time, expertise and other resources. We can't do that individually when we have populations of anywhere from say 12,000 to 36,000. We can't tackle those things on our, so in order to get a handle on it we have to work together."



She says it's extremely important to have a road map in place and work towards it expeditiously because these people experiencing hardships are their residents.



"We have an obligation to take care of everyone, and particularly the most vulnerable. I believe it's a moral obligation as well as a political obligation that we do the best for the people that live within our borders," MacDonald stated.



Essex County is contributing approximately $670,000 to Pathway to Potential in 2024.



The full Pathway to Potential report can be found here.

