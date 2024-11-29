Essex County Council has approved the 2025 budget with it being described as "fiscally responsible and maintains service levels despite inflationary pressures while making substantial investments in health care, affordable housing and infrastructure to accommodate historic growth and improve the quality of life for residents."

The 2025 budget of $140,275,380 represents a levy increase of 3.76 per cent or $7,993,190. That translates into $60.96 per $300,000 of assessment.

"This was a challenging year because of inflationary pressures," said CAO Sandra Zwiers. "County of Essex staff from all departments are to be commended for building a fiscally responsible budget that works toward Strategic Plan priorities while carefully determining how every dollar can be spent as effectively as possible."

Budget highlights include:

Roads : A $98.1 million construction program, including $67.6 million for capacity expansion and $20.6 million for road rehabilitation projects spanning 33 km.

: A $98.1 million construction program, including $67.6 million for capacity expansion and $20.6 million for road rehabilitation projects spanning 33 km. CWATS : $4.9 million for active transportation projects, including about 20 km of paved shoulders in multiple municipalities.

: $4.9 million for active transportation projects, including about 20 km of paved shoulders in multiple municipalities. Essex-Windsor EMS : Replacement of seven ambulances, two early response vehicles and two trucks and the addition to the fleet of an ambulance to support the 2024 addition of 16 Paramedics. Addition of a manager of employee wellness and a logistics technician, as recommended in the EWEMS master plan.

: Replacement of seven ambulances, two early response vehicles and two trucks and the addition to the fleet of an ambulance to support the 2024 addition of 16 Paramedics. Addition of a manager of employee wellness and a logistics technician, as recommended in the EWEMS master plan. Sun Parlor Home : Increased staffing hours to provide an enhancement of direct nursing care for residents.

: Increased staffing hours to provide an enhancement of direct nursing care for residents. Housing : Continued funding for the Regional Affordable Housing Strategy and $1 million on top of the $1 million invested last year as part of a two-year commitment to support the construction of 36 tiny homes in partnership with The Bridge in Leamington. Continued funding of the Homelessness Hub in Leamington. About $2.3 million for the renewal of aging affordable housing stock.

: Continued funding for the Regional Affordable Housing Strategy and $1 million on top of the $1 million invested last year as part of a two-year commitment to support the construction of 36 tiny homes in partnership with The Bridge in Leamington. Continued funding of the Homelessness Hub in Leamington. About $2.3 million for the renewal of aging affordable housing stock. Essex County Library : Replacement of worn furniture and funding to cover inflationary costs associated with new materials.

: Replacement of worn furniture and funding to cover inflationary costs associated with new materials. Hospital : A $7-million investment toward Essex County's $100-million commitment to the new hospital, bringing the total that will be set aside by the end of 2025 to $57 million. An investment of $200,000 for Erie Shores Health Care in Leamington as part an ongoing 10-year commitment.

: A $7-million investment toward Essex County's $100-million commitment to the new hospital, bringing the total that will be set aside by the end of 2025 to $57 million. An investment of $200,000 for Erie Shores Health Care in Leamington as part an ongoing 10-year commitment. Credit Rating: AAA with a stable outlook.

"Our Strategic Plan calls for the County of Essex to be a regional champion delivering services for the success of our local communities and residents and it calls for the County to be a powerhouse in public and private investment attraction," said Warden Hilda MacDonald.

"This budget does that by maintaining services for our residents and by investing in infrastructure to lay the foundation for continued prosperity and growth."