Essex County among top offenders in OPP Thanksgiving weekend crackdown

Not the best showing for drivers on Ontario Provincial Police patrolled roadways in Essex County this past Thanksgiving weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say in the West Region, which includes Essex County, a total of 2,152 charges were laid compared to 1,832 in 2025.

The “Operation Impact” campaign ran from October 9 to October 12 and focused on the “Big Four”— speeding, failure to wear a seatbelt, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

There were 1,030 speeding charges, 83 charges laid for failure to wear a seatbelt, 15 distracted driving charges, and 41 impaired driving charges.

Police also laid 36 stunt driving charges.

According to the OPP, Essex County had the most impaired driving charges with 10, was second in speeding charges with 119, and was tied for the most stunt driving charges with eight.

Officers also laid five seatbelt offences in Essex County.

The West Region consists of 13 detachments.