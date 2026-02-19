Essex County Council are turning to administration to speak with committees on live-streaming their meetings.

A notice of motion by Essex mayor Sherry Bondy was debated during Wednesday's meeting.

The motion was looking for increased transparency and awareness at committee and board meetings, such as the Essex County Library, and the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA), as meetings aren't always accessible to members of the public.

The motion asked that administration request that the boards and committees consider recording and posting the meetings online so members of the public can view them.

During the debate, members of County Council expressed concerns over "forcing" them to livestream.

Council instead voted in favour of directing administration to consult with the boards and committees and return with a report regarding their willingness and ability to record and post meetings online.

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says there is concern from members of the committees.

"Some people have taken offence actually to this motion and feel like we are not trusting the work that they're doing as well. So, I think we need to be very cautious with a motion like this, I agree in transparency, but I think at the same time we need to consult with all of our partners before we move forward."

Amherstburg mayor Michael Prue says he's concerned about the cost.

"There's nothing in here about what this is going to cost. Now I understand if the meeting takes place within the confines of these walls that you could probably tape it fairly easily, but what about things like that Board of Health... how to you get that? How do you get them to do it? And what cost are you going to pay?"

Essex deputy mayor Rob Shepley says there are positives to having the meetings be recorded and posted online.

"I've run into this with our Committee of Adjustment in the Town of Essex... a member asked a question, we went back, and we were able to find the meeting, watch the meeting, find the answer, and it made my job easier because I could go back and find it on a committee I didn't sit on, for example. So, I like it for that idea."

The request would be sent to any board or committee that has a sitting member of County Council, such as the library board, the EWSWA board, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit board, among others.

The report will come back to council at a later date.