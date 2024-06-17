A member of Essex Town Council wants to know about the feasibility of implementing some traffic and parking changes in Harrow.

Ward 4 Councillor Rodney Hammond has a notice of motion going before Monday's council meeting that seeks approval to direct administration to review and prepare a report outlining the feasibility of several traffic changes.

The proposed changes include implementing a two-hour parking limit along King Street from Victoria Street to Walnut Street and Queen Street from King Street to Centre Street.

Hammond says since they finished the streetscape work on King Street, they lost a few parking spaces.

"I've been getting some complaints from some of the merchants that their parking spots are getting used up all day by people parking uptown, and there is not enough for people trying to get into the stores," he says. "It's been suggested we put a time limit on our parking uptown to alleviate some of those extended parking periods."

Hammond also wants two community safety zones implemented.

One to serve St. Anthony Catholic School and would be focused on Centre Street West from Queen Street to Erie Street North and Erie Street North from King Street to Sinasac Street West.

The other proposed community safety zone would serve Harrow Public School and would be focused on Arthur Street North from Munger Street East to King Street and Centre Street East from Walnut Street North to Arthur Street North to serve Harrow Public School.

Hammond says the Tim Horton's was added on Centre Street; it's been a popular spot for commuters in the morning.

"The corners around and going through Tim Horton's are right along the same street the two schools are on," he says. "So we have students coming from opposite ends of town going to opposite schools, and I just want to make sure there is a school-safe zone."

Hammond says they have also had some complaints about traffic on some of the surrounding streets as people try to make their way from home and work.

"They are basically bypasses, so the traffic there can accelerate quite fast in a short space of time, so that's really the reason for the school safe zone," he says.

Essex Town Council meets on June 17 at 6 p.m. at the Essex Municipal Building on 33 Talbot Street South.