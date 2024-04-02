An Essex councillor is looking for more information from administration to potentially ban the release of latex and helium balloons into the air within the Town.

Kim Verbeek brought forward a notice of motion during the March 18 meeting, which will be discussed this evening.

She is asking that administration prepare a report which considers whether or not a by-law should be passed prohibiting the release of latex and mylar helium balloons into the air.

Verbeek says there are dangers to releasing these balloons as there is no control over where they land, they can harm animals who either eat the balloon or get caught around animals, they can cause fires from getting caught on power lines, and they are often found as litter.

She says these balloons cause harm in many ways.

"They all return to Earth as ugly litter, and they also kill and harm animals - farm animals, wild animals, domestic animals - by digestion and entanglement. They cause power outages, fires, the strings and ties snare birds and wild creatures."



She adds that many people and groups release balloons as memorials, or during big events.



"I'm not going to shame anybody because I know my family used to release the lanterns every year at the cottage, but to be honest there's still schools that have grads stepping out and releasing 40 or 50 balloons at a time so I want to get ahead of grad season and clean up season, and start the conversation."



Verbeek says she doesn't think it will be a challenge for administration to find information on this issue.

"There are towns across Canada, and the U.S. that have already taken the steps. The legislation is in place now to completely ban the release of helium balloons in a lot of places in Canada and the U.S. already."



She says she's hoping this report comes back quickly to council with information on other jurisdictions.

Many municipalities have placed bans on releasing helium balloons, including the City of Toronto, and many U.S. states have passed legislation to ban or limit this activity including California, Connecticut, Florida, and Tennessee.

Council will meet at 6 p.m.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi