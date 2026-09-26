Essex council votes to add Harrow name to fairgrounds arch

Essex council has approved changes to the Harrow Fairgrounds archway after residents complained the use of Essex branding diminished Harrow’s identity.

During Monday night’s meeting, council unanimously supported a recommendation to replace the left-side Essex logo on the restored archway with the word “Harrow,” matching the branding used on the community’s water tower.

Administration said the change will cost about $3,000 and can be completed within the existing project budget, meaning no additional funding is required.

Ward 1 coun. Katie McGuire-Blais said replacing the sign is a reasonable move as it reflects residents’ wishes and stays within budget.

“On social media it was very loud and clear that the residents of Harrow were not happy with the look of the arch. So if it makes them happy and it’s something that the Harrow Fair board is on board with as well and it’s in budget, I don’t see any problem with switching it out to make everybody happy,” McGuire-Blais said.

Joseph Malandruccolo, the town’s Director of Legal and Legislative Services said that was value in retaining one Essex sign on the structure.

“From a legal perspective, when people are on certain lands, they need to know who is responsible for those lands, so having that sign still say Essex because it’s the Municipality of Essex, is good from a legal perspective,” Malandruccolo said.

The report recommended replacing one of the Essex logos with the word “Harrow,” although “Where You Belong” and a Canadian flag were also considered as options.