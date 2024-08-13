A request to look into the possibility of allowing domestic chickens in the Town of Essex has failed.

Council was presented with a presentation from an Essex resident to have administration investigate the possibility of a by-law to allow chickens in urban areas within the Town.

Carmen White owns chickens in a rural area and stated numerous positives to having chickens including natural fertilizer for gardens, pest controllers, great for waste reduction as they eat many kitchen scraps, among others.

While some councillors agreed with White, many also disagreed that chickens can cause many problems such as noise, mess, and the possibility of wildlife increasing.

When it came to a vote to have administration look into a by-law, the final vote from council was 4-4 - meaning the vote failed.

White says there are many positives to owning chickens.

"Great for mental and emotional health as they given an individual something to care for, and receive and return not only eggs but companions as well. And has shown great improvement in my quality of life since owning them. Research has shown that chickens are highly intelligent animals who feel pain and empathy, and can even remember and recognize people."

Councillor Kim Verbeek voted in favour and says it can help with those struggling with buying groceries.

"I also know a lot of people are suffering from food insecurity right now, and I know from especially one of my daughters that keeps my three other adult children in eggs all the time just from her little flock, it can make a difference in your food budget."



Meanwhile, deputy mayor Rob Shepley was against administration reviewing it and says there's too many concerns.

"I don't think they belong in an urban setting, it would always be my position. There's not enough positives for me to say that I would ever change my position on that at this point in time. Just the health concerns, the noise, the neighbours, the odour, the pest problems, there's a litany of things that come with chickens."

The presentation was received for information only.

Currently, the Town has a by-law in place that does not allow chickens in residential districts.