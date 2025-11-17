The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) will make a presentation to Essex council Monday night.

Back in July, mayor Sherry Bondy had requested more information on how WECHU conducts its seasonal beach water testing following closures of Colchester Beach due to elevated levels of E.coli.

Over the 2025 season, WECHU issued five warnings and two closures of Colchester Beach .

Warnings are issued when E.coli levels are between 201 and 999, and beach closures occur when E.coli levels are above 1000.

Mayor Sherry Bondy said this past summer seemed to be one of the worst for warnings and closures.

"A public beach is something that everybody can afford to do. You don't have to pay any money to go down there. You can play in the sand and you can relax. We're working really hard on amenties down in the area so that is really like a family area, but if you go through all that, and then the beach is closed, it's really disappointing," Bondy said.

Bondy said beach cleanliness impacts everyone.

"It is concerning for us, not only as you know residents and tourists like to come and use our beach, but our water intake for our drinking water in Harrow and Colchester South is one kilometre away from the beach. We're all impacted by poor water qaulity," she said.

Bondy wondered if mitigation efforts at Colchester Beach, such as keeping geese away, were enough.

"Maybe their poop is actually contaminating the water, so are there other things that we need to do as a town looking at is there something related to the fishflys. We just really want to do everything we can to make sure that Colchester Beach is useable all year long," said Bondy.

WECHU is expected to offer tips on how the town can reduce water pollution.

They said bacteria levels elevate with an increase in rain and with the strength of the wind blowing onto the shore. Rainwater washes fecal material from cats, dogs, birds, and other wildlife into storm sewers which flow directly into nearby rivers and lakes.

Essex council meets Monday at 6 p.m.