Essex council to discuss development charges on Monday

Essex is the latest municipality weighing cuts to development charges while pursuing funding through the $8.8-billion Canada-Ontario Development Charge Reduction Program.

The town is considering an application to the program which aims to speed up housing by funding infrastructure projects like roads, sewers, and intersections.

To qualify, municipalities must temporarily reduce development fees by 30 to 50 per cent.

A report heading to Essex council Monday evening proposes a bundle of projects worth about $22 million, including intersection upgrades, storm sewer work, a road extension tied to new housing, and a wastewater pump station upgrade.

The town says the plan could unlock roughly 2,700 new homes.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says if approved, the town could receive roughly $12 million in funding.

“We’re looking at reducing our development fees by 50 per cent. That would equal a $10 million reduction in development fees, but, the grant if we were successful, would be $12 million and change, so we’re looking at over $1 million to the good for residents,” Bondy said.

She says the proposal focuses on shovel-ready projects.

“Looking at a pump station in Harrow that is partly driven by growth. We know we’re getting some new apartments in there,” she said.

“Also in Essex Ward 1, looking at a lot of traffic issues due to growth. So Maidstone Avenue/South Talbot intersection, our Hanlon Street extension. We have some storm water improvements along Talbot Street and Maidstone.”

Bondy says the municipality needs to keep pace with continued expansion.

“We know that Essex has been growing and we need to get traffic through better. We need to look at storm water, and these are all just really good projects that would be great to see the province partner with for growth initiatives,” she said.

Municipalities have until June 19 to submit applications.