The 2026 budget outlook will be discussed in the Town of Essex on Monday.

Council will be presented with a report discussing the to-date identified impacts to the 2026 budget.

The official draft budget will be released to council on November 21. Administration will then walk-through the entire document on November 24.

While the exact tax levy increase is unknown at this time, administration has identified the information known as of now that will impact the budget.

At this time, a 0.41 per cent increase is included in the budget as a fixed cost for the Ontario Provincial Police contract renewal, 1.33 per cent for new positions per the 2025 organizational review, 0.37 per cent in contractual increases, one per cent for asset replacement requirements, and a 1.02 per cent increase in general inflationary costs.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says it's challenging to keep a low budget.

"From a municipality point of view, things are continuing to cost more, and we need to make sure that we're putting enough into asset management so that our roads are good, and our buildings are good, and nothing is falling apart. So, it's always challenging."

She says the town faces many contractual obligations.

"The OPP contract has continued to go up, and staff contracts go up, so those are all things we need to deal with. Sometimes you have infrastructure and also software... software is a big one this year."

Bondy says some elected officials have mentioned wanting a zero percent increase.

"Zero is unrealistic. We run a very lean budget in the Town of Essex where every department is reviewed. We have a new Director of Finance, and she has fine-tooth combed every department. We've cut back wherever we can. Residents expectations of what they want is always high in the Town of Essex, and we try to deliver that."

The report will be presented on Monday at 6 p.m.

Council will deliberate the budget on December 8 and 9.