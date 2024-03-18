The Town of Essex is looking to address the affordable housing crisis.

Council will be presented with a report this evening to create an Affordable Housing Task Force.

If approved, this task force will meet every three months and will consist of up to two council members, as well as between five and 10 community members representing various stakeholder sectors and community organizations.

The task force will identify strategies that support the creation of affordable housing, review and advise on local and regional planning policies for housing options, share information on housing policy, finance, planning and development, explore grant opportunities, among much more.

Essex mayor, Sherry Bondy, says they want people who are interest to apply if it's approved.

"We're looking to see if we can get some people that have actually experienced challenges in housing, some people that perhaps have planning expertise in the area, anybody that thinks they have something they could add we want to encourage them to apply. And we'll have a couple of council members on there."

She says the group would work on numerous strategies.



"There's a lot of outside reading and research, and then they come to us and identify potential areas of investigation for new programs, maybe they look at what the province is doing, what other municipalities are doing. Sometimes you don't have to reinvent the wheel, other municipalities could be doing really great things and that's something that we want to look for."



Bondy says the Town has been passionate about this initiative.



"Maybe we can look at intensification, that's something that we're all looking for. The Town of Essex doesn't have a lot of green fields where we can expand, but is there an intensification formula where we see that another Town does if a new developer comes to town, they have to build 15 per cent of their units as affordable."



If approved by council, Bondy says it will take a couple of months to fully form the task group.

Financially it's anticipated there could be potential operating impacts for staff to provide support, however it's not expected to be significant. Any potential impacts have been approved within the 2024 Budget.

Council will meet at 6 p.m.