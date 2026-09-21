Essex council to consider changes to Harrow archway following backlash over branding

Harrow residents may soon see a change to the widely criticized Harrow Fairgrounds archway sign.

A report heading to Essex council Monday recommends replacing one of the two Essex-branded signs on the restored archway with the word “Harrow.”

Mayor Sherry Bondy says there are other options that council can consider but wants resident feedback first.

“One says ‘Where You Belong,’ one says ‘Harrow’, and one is a Canadian flag. It’ll be up to the community to share their thoughts with council, to see which one is preferred,” Bondy said.

“And then we still want to go back at the end and consult with the Harrow Fair board as this was, and is, their arch.”

The recommendation follows complaints that the Essex branding didn’t reflect Harrow’s identity.

Bondy says staff moved quickly once concerns were raised.

“Our administration did act fairly quickly on this. We knew we couldn’t change anything before the Harrow Fair. We had to celebrate the fair. The bases were done. The structure was secure. That’s what mattered for the Harrow Fair. Now we can make a decision on branding,” said Bondy.

The reports estimates the cost to replace one of the arches at $3,000.

Bondy believes many residents would support the expense if it helps maintain the community’s character.

“It is still within budget. We don’t have to get any more money. It’s still within the cost of this particular project. So it may be a concern to some people, but $3,000 to preserve the unique identity of Harrow, I think is probably going to be worth it to many people,” she said.

Essex council meets at 6 p.m. Monday.