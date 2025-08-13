After weeks of public meetings and debate, Essex council has tabled a decision on a proposed wedding venue in the Harrow area — leaving the file in limbo.

The proposal, from Hearn Hunting and Fishing Lodge on Concession 6, seeks a temporary zoning amendment to allow up to 10 weddings or events a year between May and October.

Town administration, the Essex Region Conservation Authority and other municipal departments had no objections to the plan, but the file has faced strong opposition from some neighbours concerned about noise and traffic.

At a special meeting Tuesday night, councillors spent more than two hours discussing the application.

Coun. Katie McGuire-Blais first moved to give the zoning bylaw amendment its first and second readings — a motion that failed.

That’s when former mayor Larry Snively, who was seated in the gallery, reacted angrily, pointing at some councillors who voted against and telling them they’re “done” next election before leaving the room.

McGuire-Blais then tried a second motion to give the bylaw only its first reading, which also failed.

She briefly moved to deny the application, but rescinded that motion before council went into a closed session for legal advice.

When they returned, McGuire-Blais put forward the motion to table the matter — removing it from the agenda unless a councillor moves to bring it back.

If that doesn’t happen by Sept. 16, the property owners can appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal, which has the authority to make a ruling.

Mayor Sherry Bondy acknowledged the tabling will frustrate many, adding, “There’s probably more to come on this file … stay tuned.”

Deputy mayor Rob Shepley called the outcome disappointing, noting the owners will now likely have to seek a decision from the tribunal.

The property owners declined to comment Tuesday night.