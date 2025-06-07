The Town of Essex is moving forward with updating their naming rights policy.

Council met Monday evening where they were presented with a report to update and modernize the policy - which was created 15 years ago. Council approved the policy.

This new policy will outline the criteria, process, and rules for the sponsorship and naming rights, with the main purpose of the policy to safeguard the Town's values and image. The changes also allow the Town to generate potential revenue opportunities.

While there was some concern from council members over not being consulted on naming rights, administration stated that the CAO, alongside the mayor and deputy mayor would approve the names if all the criteria is met.

Council will still be asked to give approval on any agreements that are over $130,000 for sponsorship naming rights.

The types of facilities that could be named include arena sponsorships, parks, playgrounds, pavilions, dog parks, new pickleball courts, or new sports fields.

Administration is currently working on a sponsorship package that would outline the facilities, programs, or events, that are open for sponsorship naming rights.

Once that package is approved and finalized, it will be made public for different organizations or businesses to come forward with the opportunity for naming.