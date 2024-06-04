Ice users within the Town of Essex can expect a slight increase for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

During Monday's meeting, council approved a 1.5 per cent increase to the ice rental rates.

These rates will be increased at both the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre and the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

All user groups were made aware of this change and were offered a chance to express any concerns they may have with the increase, but no one came forward.

Since 2012, the rates only increased once which was in 2022.

The rate will increase by approximately $3, and will go into effect on August 1, 2024.