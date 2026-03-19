Essex has temporarily closed a popular trail in Harrow after strong winds in the area.

The town posted on social media Wednesday that Participark Trail is shut down due to hanging hazardous trees.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says the town is hoping to reopen the trail next week but first needs to send its arborist to the pathway to make sure it's safe.

"We know that it's used a lot, and we just need to have time to go in there with our arborist to make sure that the pathways are safe for people to walk," says Bondy.

She says the closure is a precaution and the town wants to make sure it is safe for residents.

"When we have wind, we often think of our garbage pails blowing over and shingles coming off our roof, but it actually can do damage to our forest, which we try to leave as natural, but this time we want to make sure that it's safe for people," she says.

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Bondy says residents were shocked to see the wind damage.

"We haven't done a lot of routine maintenance in this Participark before because it is a natural area, but also at the same time you can visibly see in there that there are vines hanging and branches tipped over," says Bondy. "So we need to take some time and put some resources in it.

Bondy says the trail is south of Harrow Arena.

It's located at 243 McAffee Street.