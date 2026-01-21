The mayor of Essex is addressing concerns of snow and ice removal from sidewalks and responsibility within her municipality.

The town says owners or occupants must clear snow and ice from sidewalks within 12 hours for single-family homes.

Owners of multi-family buildings are responsible, and commercial owners or tenants must clear sidewalks within 4 daylight hours or within 4 hours after sunrise if accumulation occurs overnight.

Sherry Bondy said the municipality continues to try and meet the expectations of residents.

"We have a contractor that does one path in our urban centres, both Harrow and Essex Ward 1, and then, we really hope that businesses can step up and take on some of the snow removal as well because we're trying really hard to find balance where keeping costs low and providing for needs of our residents," she said.

She said she's working with administration to make it easier for residents to report issues online.

"I want to look at the report a problem and see if it we can add an area for residents to go to find solutions," Bondy said.

Bondy said she has seen resident concerns on social media but stressed the importance of residents reporting issues to town officials.

"The best way to reach members of council is through our town website, or our emails. We're not always watching social media and it can quickly snowball into something that I can't keep up with. So direct contact is always better than just posting complaints on social media," she said.