Christmas tree sellers are preparing for some of the busiest days of the year, including Bastien Christmas Tree Farm in Essex.

Ovide Bastien says he is entering his 19th year operating the tree farm and has been growing for nearly 30 years.

He says the farm has been busy with customers taking part in the offerings including fire pits, weekend hayrides, and concessions.

Bastien said fir trees are the most popular option with customers, who able to cut down their own in the field.

"We have a tree called Canadian fir, it's the most popular tree. People in the old days was pine and spruces. That was kind of the main tree, and then it turned around in the last 10, 15, 20 years to fir trees. They just hold the needles better," he said.

Bastien said that his business has had to raise prices a few dollars in response to higher costs, but was able pass on some savings by lowering the price of wrapping.

"Since COVID everything has changed. It's accessories, chemicals, fertilizing, a lot of fertilizing, has all gone up," said Bastien.

Bastien said it takes seven to eight years to grow a tree and they offer customers environmental benefits including the release of oxygen.

"For every tree that someone takes we're planting seven more in its place, so it does a lot of good for the environment. It's a totally recyclable product," he said.

Bastien said the farm will remain open for tree purchases through Dec. 21.

Field trees cost $75 each, with pre-cuts ranging from $80 to $120 depending on the size.