Essex council has approved changes to the town's noise by-law.

On Monday night, council approved changes that incorporate maximum decibel readings to measure the intensity of sound at a 'point of reception,' or where the complaint was received, to consider common standards.

A sound level meter, commonly known as a decibel reader, will be used by the town's by-law enforcement officers to measure noise levels when investigating noise complaints, while the town will also provide the Ontario Provincial Police Essex and Harrow detachments with a minimum of two sound level meters for the same purpose.

A maximum of 45 decibels, or the ambient background noise, whichever is louder, will be allowed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A maximum of 55 decibels, or the ambient background noise, whichever is louder, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

And a maximum of 40 decibels, or the ambient background noise, whichever is louder, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Administration says for daytime events like pool party's or birthday's, residents can apply to the town, at no cost, for a special occasion permit .

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson