An undated photo of the Essex Splash Pad located at 60 Fairview Avenue West. (Source: Town of Essex)

A new washroom facility at the Essex Centre splash pad is moving ahead after Essex council approved a contract worth just under $420,000.

The approval came during a special council meeting Monday evening.

The project will replace an aging building that was found to have significant structural deficiencies during a town-wide facilities assessment and was recommended for demolition.

The new facility will house both public washrooms and the mechanical infrastructure needed to operate the splash pad.

The winning bid from TCI Titan Contracting came in at $419,623, well below the $720,000 budget approved by council.

AM800-News-Essex-Washroom-Splash-Pad-November-2026 Washroom facility at Essex Centre Splash Pad. (Facebook (Ward 1 councillor Katie McGuire-Blaise))

Mayor Sherry Bondy says taxpayers benefited from a competitive bidding process, with 11 compliant bids helping drive the project cost well below budget.

“We did see a lot of bids, which you don’t always see this many. So it means that we did a good job budgeting. This project came in significantly under budget. So something that tells me is that contractors in Windsor-Essex County are looking for work,” Bondy said.

She says moving quickly now is critical to avoiding disruptions next summer.

“Work can get started so that we hope that our splash pad in Essex Centre Ward One isn’t out for a season. The building has really deteriorated, so we need to have it demolished. Now doing all this work off season means that we will hopefully not miss a splash pad season,” she said.

Bondy says replacing the structure was necessary because the splash pad depends on equipment located inside the building.

“We know that this is an older building. Every term of council, we get a report on all of the condition of all of our buildings, and this one was the absolute worst,” Bondy said.

The project was approved as part of the town’s 2026 capital budget.

Bondy says the leftover funds not needed for construction will go back into the municipality’s asset management reserve for future projects.