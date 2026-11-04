Essex approves Diwali fireworks exemption

A fireworks display is seen in Westville, N.S., on July 1, 2026. (Submitted: Don Jerrett)

The Town of Essex is making a one-time exception to its fireworks bylaw to allow residents to celebrate Diwali with fireworks on November 8.

Council unanimously approved the exemption Monday night after hearing concerns that residents celebrating the Hindu festival could otherwise face fines under the town’s current bylaw, which does not list Diwali among approved fireworks holidays.

Mayor Sherry Bondy said the issue came to her attention while speaking with residents during the election campaign.

“There are members of our community in different cultures that celebrate this holiday, and potentially could get fined,” Bondy said.

Ward 2 Councillor Kim Verbeek said she would support the exemption but wanted concerns about fireworks impacts raised by residents to be acknowledged.

“I did assure a resident who reached out to me this morning, after she previewed the agenda, to voice her opposition to any fireworks and ask that I reminded council and the public that firework displays are very distressful to many of our residents and their pets,” Verbeek said.

Joseph Malandruccolo, the town’s Director of Legal and Legislative Services said all rules under the current bylaw will be enforced.

“Fireworks can’t be set off until after the sun sets, and I think the limit is 11 p.m. or 11:30 p.m. at night when they have to stop,” Malandruccolo said.

Under Essex’s current bylaw, fireworks are allowed without a permit on Victoria Day, Canada Day, Civic Holiday, Labour Day and New Year’s Eve. Fireworks on other dates require approval through the town’s fire department.

The issue is expected to return to council on December 14, when members will consider whether to permanently add Diwali, Lunar New Year or other cultural and religious holidays to the bylaw.