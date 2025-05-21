A new Chief Administrative Officer in the Town of Essex.

Following the retirement of Doug Sweet earlier this month , the town appointed Kate Giurissevich to the role effective May 20, 2025.

Mayor Sherry Bondy said she and council are confident that Giurissevich's deep knowledge of the organization will serve the town well.

"[Giurissevich's] appointment comes following a successful tenure of corporate services, a role she's held since 2021," Bondy said.

As CAO, Giurissevich will report directly to Council and will be responsible for providing strategic vision and effective leadership to the entire organization.

"Kate brings a strong combination of strategic thinking, financial expertise, and dedication to public service," Bondy told council Tuesday night.

With the support of staff, the CAO plans and oversees all municipal operations and services in accordance with Council direction, municipal policies, and applicable legislation.

"Council is confident that her deep knowledge of the organization, collaborative leadership style, and passion for community development will serve the Town of Essex well," said Bondy.

Giurissevich joined the Town of Essex in 2018 as Manager of Finance and Business Services. Since then, the town says she has played a critical role in key corporate initiatives, including leading the annual municipal budget process, implementing policies such as the debt and reserve management plans and playing a key role in the E.L.K. Energy Inc. investment decision.

Giurissevich holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Algoma University, specializing in accounting, and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.