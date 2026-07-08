Essex adopts new affordable housing strategy

New homes are constructed in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

New homes are constructed in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Essex council has adopted a new affordable housing strategy and launched a subsidy program aimed at boosting affordable housing projects across the municipality.

The strategy calls for faster approval timelines, incentives for affordable housing developments, more housing options, and greater public awareness of housing issues.

It also sets targets of 170 new affordable units and 60 deeply affordable units by 2035.

The new grant program will help non-profit housing providers pay for studies needed to apply for provincial and federal funding.

Grants will cover up to $2,000 per applicant per year, with $8,000 set aside in the 2026 budget.