Strong mayor powers came into effect for 169 more municipalities across Ontario on May 1, including in Essex, Amherstburg, Kingsville, Tecumseh, and LaSalle.

Each of those municipal councils previously took action expressing their opposition to the expansion of the legislation by the Ford government.

Essex council went a step further Monday night adopting a motion that puts in safeguards around the powers.

Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley's motion was approved that now requires administration to request from the mayor the rationale for the use of such powers, and to notify all members of council of the mayor’s response within two business days of such use of the powers.

Administration briefed council and advised that under the legislation, the mayor is not required to comply with any rationale requests.

However, after previously coming out against the powers , mayor Sherry Bondy told council Monday night that she has no plans to ever use the strong mayor powers.

The province said expanding the powers would allow municipalities to build infrastructure and homes faster.