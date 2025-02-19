A historic building in Essex was given a heritage designation Tuesday night.

Town council voted in favour, one councillor opposed, of adding the designation for 18 Talbot Street north, the former Bennigan’s and Imperial Bank of Canada building.

The building first opened in Dec. 1947, and was designed in the Art Deco Style, which is rare in Essex.

The building has been vacant since Feb. 2020, as the structure of the building is currently listed as unsafe.

Should the owner want to make improvements, under the designation, they are able to access funds under the town's Heritage Grant Program.

The town now has 32 heritage designated properties.

-With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier